Pallabi child rape and murder: 16 witnesses testify, defence statements scheduled tomorrow
Sixteen witnesses have testified against Sohel Rana and his wife, Swapna Akter, in the case involving the rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in capital’s Pallabi area. Among those who gave evidence were the child's father, mother, sister, paternal aunt, and uncle.
The testimonies were recorded today, Tuesday, by Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal, in the presence of the accused. The proceedings began around 10:30 am and continued until 3:15 pm, with a short recess. The court has scheduled the defence’s witness statements for tomorrow, Wednesday.
The two defendants were brought from prison to the court lock-up in a police van around 9:00 am. Sohel Rana was produced in the dock at 10:12 am, followed by Swapna Akter at 10:24 am.
Upon entering the dock, Swapna broke down in tears and was later permitted to sit. Police personnel removed her helmet and handcuffs. When Sohel attempted to speak to his wife, he was stopped by the officers on duty. Sohel remained handcuffed throughout, wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest.
The judge took his seat at 10:35 am, after which the state counsel Azizur Rahman Dulu opened the hearing. At the outset, he raised an objection regarding the defendant Sohel speaking to the media.
The lawyer submitted an appeal requesting the court to ensure the accused is not given the opportunity to speak to the press outside the courtroom while he is in police custody. Following the hearing, the court granted the appeal and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary action.
The recording of evidence then commenced, beginning with the child's father. Due to illness, he was permitted by the court to testify while seated and answered various questions from the judge. He was followed by the child's mother, who was subsequently cross-examined by the defence counsel. The remaining witnesses provided their testimonies afterwards.
The child's dismembered body was recovered on 19 May, around 11:30 am, from a second-floor flat on a building in Pallabi. Sohel Rana, a resident of that flat, fled the scene by breaking the bathroom window grille. While Sohel’s wife was immediately detained from the scene, Sohel was later arrested that evening in Fatullah, Narayanganj.
The day after the incident, the child's father filed a case at Pallabi police station. On the afternoon of 20 May, Sohel Rana gave a confessional statement before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid. In his statement, he admitted to raping and then murdering the child.
The brutal murder has drawn widespread condemnation and outrage from people across all walks of life, as well as various political parties and organisations.