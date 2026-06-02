Pallabi child rape and murder: 16 witnesses testify, defence statements scheduled tomorrow

The two defendants were brought from prison to the court lock-up in a police van around 9:00 am. Sohel Rana was produced in the dock at 10:12 am, followed by Swapna Akter at 10:24 am.

Upon entering the dock, Swapna broke down in tears and was later permitted to sit. Police personnel removed her helmet and handcuffs. When Sohel attempted to speak to his wife, he was stopped by the officers on duty. Sohel remained handcuffed throughout, wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest.

The judge took his seat at 10:35 am, after which the state counsel Azizur Rahman Dulu opened the hearing. At the outset, he raised an objection regarding the defendant Sohel speaking to the media.