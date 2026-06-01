Pallabi child rape and murder: Trial begins for Sohel Rana and wife
A court has framed charges against the prime suspect, Sohel Rana, and his wife, Swapna Akter, in the case concerning the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in capital’s Pallabi area.
This marks the formal commencement of the trial. The court has scheduled the recording of witness testimonies for tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10:30 am.
Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Children Violence Suppression Tribunal passed the order today, Monday, following a hearing on the framing of charges. Omar Faruq Faruqi, public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, confirmed the developments.
The accused were brought to the court premises in a prison van at approximately 7:45 am. Under heavy police escort, Sohel Rana was produced in court shortly before 11:00 am, followed by his wife, Swapna, at 11:06 am.
According to the charge sheet, evidence was found supporting the allegations of rape and murder against Sohel Rana, and the charge of abetting the crimes against Swapna Akter. A total of 18 witnesses have been named in the case.
The child’s dismembered remains were recovered from a second-floor flat in Pallabi at around 11:30 am on 19 May.
Following the incident, the primary accused, Sohel Rana, fled by breaking the window grille of the flat's toilet. However, his wife was detained from the scene, and Sohel Rana was arrested later that evening in Fatullah, Narayanganj.
The day after the killing, the child's father filed a case at Pallabi police station. On the afternoon of 20 May, Sohel Rana gave a confessional statement before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid, admitting to the rape and murder of the child.
People from all walks of life, as well as various political parties and organisations, have continued to voice their outrage and condemnation of the horrific murder.