Pallabi child rape and murder: Trial begins for Sohel Rana and wife

A court has framed charges against the prime suspect, Sohel Rana, and his wife, Swapna Akter, in the case concerning the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old child in capital’s Pallabi area.

This marks the formal commencement of the trial. The court has scheduled the recording of witness testimonies for tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10:30 am.

Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Children Violence Suppression Tribunal passed the order today, Monday, following a hearing on the framing of charges. Omar Faruq Faruqi, public prosecutor of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, confirmed the developments.