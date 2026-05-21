Pallabi child rape and murder: Law minister orders probe report within a week

Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman has instructed the commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to submit an investigation report within a week over the rape and brutal murder of a seven-year-old girl in capital’s Pallabi.

A ministry of law official told journalists today, Thursday that the minister issued the directive to the DMP commissioner.

The same official said the law minister had assured that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure swift completion of the trial over the brutal incident.