Previous govt established ‘aiyaame jaahiliya’: Yunus after visiting ‘Aynaghar’

Chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said the fallen Awami League government had established an ‘aiyaame jahiliya’ (dark age) during their 15-year-autocratic-rule.

He made the remark after visiting the secret detention centres established by the Awami League government on Wednesday. Speaking to the journalist after that, the chief adviser said, “There is a term called ‘aiyaame jahiliya’. The previous government had established an aiyaame jahiliya in the country. And this (the secret prison) is an example of that.”

Professor Yunus was accompanied by advisory council members, victims and local and foreign newspersons during the visit. These secret prisons were widely regarded as “Aynaghar”. These prisons are located in the capital’s Agargaon, Kachukhet and Uttara areas, said chief adviser’s press wing.

Dr. Yunus said, “What I saw inside is absolute brutality. Whatever I am hearing about the prison seems unbelievable. Is it part of our world, our society? The victims are members of our society too. I heard from them. There is no explanation of what happened.”