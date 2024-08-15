Wahiduddin Mahmud, Ali Imam and Fouzul Kabir set to become advisers

Three new advisers are going to be included in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The probable advisers are economist Wahiduddin Mahmud, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Mazumder and former secretary Fouzul Kabir Khan.

Other than these three, name of a former Army official is being heard as adviser. But his inclusion could not be confirmed.

They are going to be sworn in tomorrow, a source from Bangabhaban confirmed.