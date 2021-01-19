OTT platform: High Court calls for draft policy

The High Court has directed the information secretary and the chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to submit within three months a draft policy on the prevention and control of indecent and objectionable video content on web-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms as well as to ensure revenue collection from the sector.

A High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the directives on Monday following the submission of two separate reports by BTRC (Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission) and the deputy inspector general of police (cyber police centre) of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed, who filed the writ petition, presented his deposition in the court. Advocate Reza-E-Rakib represented BRTC and with deputy attorney general Tushar Kanti Roy as public prosecutor.

On 12 July last year, Supreme Court lawyer Tanvir Ahmed submitted a writ petition to a virtual bench of the High Court challenging the inaction over prevention of distribution of indecent and objectionable video contents in OTT platforms and sought court directives on necessary measures to control and monitor the OTT platforms.