Load shedding: Factory production disrupted, people stressed

Total Fashion Limited, a dyeing factory in the Keodhala area of Bandar upazila in Narayanganj, had no electricity for about five hours in the 24 hours from Saturday noon to Sunday noon. Due to load shedding, the factory’s production has decreased, and as it is failing to meet its production target, the company is facing losses.

Administrative officer of the factory, Kabirul Islam, told Prothom Alo that production is being disrupted due to load shedding. The required diesel is also not available to cope with load shedding. Due to shortages of electricity and gas, production at the factory has dropped from 10 tonnes to 2 tonnes.

Among the five upazilas of Narayanganj, Bandar, Sonargaon, Araihazar, and Rupganj receive electricity from Narayanganj Palli Bidyut Samity-1 and Narayanganj Palli Bidyut Samity-2.

While the daily demand of Narayanganj Palli Bidyut Samity-1 is 400 megawatts, it is receiving 30 to 40 per cent less. On the other hand, against a demand of 200 megawatts, Narayanganj Palli Bidyut Samity-2 is receiving 140 megawatts. Due to insufficient supply, load shedding is being carried out to manage the deficit.