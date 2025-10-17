NCP to skip July charter signing event, announces decision late at night

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced that it will not participate in the July Charter signing ceremony. The announcement was made late Thursday night on the NCP’s official media group on Facebook.

At 2:04 am, Mushfiq-us-Salehin, joint member secretary of NCP’s Media Cell, posted a message in the group stating, “The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) will not participate in the July Charter signing ceremony.”

The statement said, “NCP believes that this signing ceremony will not provide any legal foundation. It will remain confined only to formality. NCP has repeatedly emphasised the necessity of legal legitimacy. Without ensuring a legal foundation, such an event will turn into yet another one-sided document like the ‘July Declaration.”