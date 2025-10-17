NCP to skip July charter signing event, announces decision late at night
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced that it will not participate in the July Charter signing ceremony. The announcement was made late Thursday night on the NCP’s official media group on Facebook.
At 2:04 am, Mushfiq-us-Salehin, joint member secretary of NCP’s Media Cell, posted a message in the group stating, “The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) will not participate in the July Charter signing ceremony.”
The statement said, “NCP believes that this signing ceremony will not provide any legal foundation. It will remain confined only to formality. NCP has repeatedly emphasised the necessity of legal legitimacy. Without ensuring a legal foundation, such an event will turn into yet another one-sided document like the ‘July Declaration.”
Referring to the extension of the tenure of the National Consensus Commission, the message added, “NCP will participate in the next process of the Commission to present its stance. If its demands are met, NCP will join the signing process later.”
The interim government has organised the “July Charter 2025” signing even today, Friday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament building.
Only a few hours before the event, the NCP — a party formed under the leadership of students and youth who were at the forefront of the movement that overthrew the Awami League government — announced its decision not to attend the ceremony.