NCP not to join July Charter signing event without legal basis: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said that signing the July Charter without a legal foundation would be a mere formality.

According to him, without a legal basis and assurance of an official order, signing the July Charter would be meaningless.

“For this reason, the NCP will not participate in tomorrow’s July Charter signing event,” he stated.

Nahid Islam made these remarks at a press conference held at the NCP headquarters in the capital’s Banglamotor on Thursday.