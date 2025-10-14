No one can exit without ensuring legal basis of July Charter: Sarjis Alam
National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam has said that no one can make an exit without ensuring legal basis to the July Charter.
According to him, the greatest responsibility of the current government is to implement this charter.
He made this statement during a press conference held at a community centre in Sherpur town around 8:00 pm on Monday.
Sarjis Alam said, “We may form an electoral alliance with those who would work for reform embracing the spirit of the uprising, would uphold the judicial process, and would strive to bring a change in Bangladesh.”
He further stated that even if such an alliance is formed, the NCP will not contest the election under another party’s symbol or name. It will contest only under the "Shapla" (water lily) symbol.
When asked about NCP’s position if it does not get the Shapla symbol, Sarjis replied, “We have spoken with experts on symbols, the constitution, and election. None of them have identified any legal barrier to the NCP receiving the Shapla symbol. Since there is no legal obstacle, we believe that a constitutional body like the election commission will not act arbitrarily against any political party. We will contest the upcoming election under the Shapla symbol, indeed.”
Before the press conference, there was a coordination meeting of NCP’s Sherpur district and upazila coordination committees. The meeting was chaired by Md Likhan Mia, chief coordinator of NCP in Sherpur district. Ashikin Alam, organising secretary of the party in Mymensingh division, along with leaders and activists from different upazilas was also present at the time.