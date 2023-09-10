Urban Parliamentary Caucus holds first meeting for the welfare of street children

The first discussion on the proposed activities of Urban Parliamentary Caucus was held in the presence of the caucus members at MP Hostel’s LD hall on Saturday, 9 September, stated a press release.

Urban Parliamentary Caucus chairperson Rana Mohammad Sohail presided over the discussion while representatives of different national and international agencies as well as journalists were present.

The discussion opened with the welcome speech of Urban Parliamentary Caucus member and parliament member, Simeen Hussain Rimi. She said that looking at the indexes of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) makes her fearful whether we would be able to fulfill them or if we would be able to make it there.

However, there has to be coordinated work on the issue that no more street children are created. Only then Bangladesh would turn into beautiful Bangladesh. Without everyone’s help, street life standards of the street children cannot be improved, she added.

On the other hand, she believes that when it comes to sexual safety not only the girls but boys too are completely vulnerable. Besides, street children don’t have a future and a proper safe home is required for building their future, she added more.

Next, parliament member Aroma Dutta, also member secretary of the Urban Parliamentary Caucus, gave a presentation on the goal of forming the caucus along with its purpose and activities.