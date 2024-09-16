Work sincerely to stop smuggling of fertiliser, hilsha through river routes: Home adviser

Home adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) on Monday asked the Coast Guard (CG) to work attentively to check smuggling particularly fertiliser and hilsha fish through the river and marine routes.

"Work sincerely to stop smuggling particularly fertiliser and hilsha fish through the river and marine routes," he said while exchanging views with the personnel of the force at its headquarters in Agargaon administrative area in the capital.

He said his government has stopped exporting hilsha fish to India this year considering their local demands and ensured stockpile of enough fertiliser despite having the dollar crisis.