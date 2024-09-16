Work sincerely to stop smuggling of fertiliser, hilsha through river routes: Home adviser
Home adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) on Monday asked the Coast Guard (CG) to work attentively to check smuggling particularly fertiliser and hilsha fish through the river and marine routes.
"Work sincerely to stop smuggling particularly fertiliser and hilsha fish through the river and marine routes," he said while exchanging views with the personnel of the force at its headquarters in Agargaon administrative area in the capital.
He said his government has stopped exporting hilsha fish to India this year considering their local demands and ensured stockpile of enough fertiliser despite having the dollar crisis.
"In this context, there are risks of smuggling fertiliser and Hilsha fish into neighbouring countries through the river and marine routes. So, the Coast Guard personnel have to stop such criminal acts," he said.
The home adviser appreciated the role of the Coast Guard personnel as they didn't indulge them in any immoral activities like different law enforcement agencies.
He said corruption is everywhere in society and there is no sector without having corruption.
The home adviser asked the Coast Guard to maintain their past glory in purchasing and collecting arms and other equipment for the force with honesty.
He, however, assured the force of giving all necessary cooperation to solve their problems such as accommodation, manpower, arms, patrol and rescue vessels.
Senior secretary of public security division, Mohammad Abdul Momen and director general of Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, were present, among others.
The home adviser later signed the visitor's book kept at the Coast Guard Headquarters in the capital.