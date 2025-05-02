BSF detains 2 Bangladeshis, 2 Indians held in protest

On the other hand, the two Indians have been identified as Abinash Tudu, 20, and Philip Soren, 30. Both are from Anantapur village in India.

Local people said several people including Masud Rana and Enamul Haque harvested rice from their land inside the Bangladesh border near 320/9 S Pillar at Dharmajain BOP camp’s Mallickpur Karuliapara. After harvesting, they were threshing the rice on the land of an Indian citizen near the same pillar. At that time, the BSF members detained the two Bangladeshi farmers.

Knowing the matter, several Bangladeshis from Karuliapara picked up two Indian farmers and handed over to BGB through local UP member Abdur Rahman.