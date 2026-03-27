Masud Uddin on remand
Questioning focuses on alleged use of state machinery for personal gain
Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, currently in the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, is being interrogated. Thursday marked the second day of his remand.
Multiple sources concerned said that the interrogation is focusing on how he rose to influence during the 1/11 period, as well as allegations that he later benefited by using state machinery during the tenure of the Awami League government.
Investigators are also trying to gather information about his alleged associates in these activities. However, officials involved in the investigation have so far obtained limited information from Masud Uddin Chowdhury.
The controversial and influential former army officer from the 1/11 period was arrested by the DB on Monday night.
On Tuesday, he was placed on a five-day remand by a court in connection with a human trafficking case filed with Paltan Police Station.
Mohammad Nasirul Islam, joint commissioner of the DB, told Prothom Alo on Thursday that Masud Uddin Chowdhury is on remand in a specific case. “A significant amount of information has been obtained through his interrogation. However, these are being verified,” he said.