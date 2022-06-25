Over 12.1m sacrificial animals ready for Eid-ul-Azha: Minister

In fact, the government has taken all-out preparations to celebrate Eid, he said.
No sick animals will be allowed to be sold in cattle markets across the country and "we will ensure that no buyer and seller face any harassment", the minister said.
Besides, additional law enforcement agencies will be deployed to ensure law and order at cattle markets across Bangladesh, he added.
No vehicles carrying cattle will be forced to stop on highways and roads and the law enforcement agencies, including municipalities, upazilas, union parishads and city corporations will ensure the same, said Rezaul.
A coordinated step will be taken after discussing with the Bangladesh Bank authorities to help farmers make their financial dealings in smart ways, he said.
Last year, cattle were being sold through different platforms. This year, the platforms will remain active too, said the minister.
"This year, the government will introduce a money return system by which customers can get their money back while returning any cattle, purchased online."
Veterinary surgeons will be deployed at all cattle markets to thoroughly check the sacrificial animals, he said.
The livestock ministry will open a control room to check the movement of cattle-carrying trucks as no one can make any artificial crisis by halting them, he added.
The minister also urged people to contact the control room at 16358 in case they face any harassment.
Referring to the flood situation in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts, Rezaul said, "Steps are being taken to provide fodder to the livestock. Besides, steps will be taken to ferry sacrificial animals to the cattle markets from the flood-hit districts."