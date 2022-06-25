Over 12.1m sacrificial animals ready for Eid-ul-Azha: Minister

In fact, the government has taken all-out preparations to celebrate Eid, he said.

No sick animals will be allowed to be sold in cattle markets across the country and "we will ensure that no buyer and seller face any harassment", the minister said.

Besides, additional law enforcement agencies will be deployed to ensure law and order at cattle markets across Bangladesh, he added.

No vehicles carrying cattle will be forced to stop on highways and roads and the law enforcement agencies, including municipalities, upazilas, union parishads and city corporations will ensure the same, said Rezaul.