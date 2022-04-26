Over 200 Bangladeshis detained in Libya

In conversation with Prothom Alo on Monday night, the ambassador said the Bangladeshi nationals, along with other migrants, were preparing for a voyage to Europe from a Libyan coast when police held them.
According to the Libyan police, a total of 541 people were detained from the spot and it seems that most of them are Bangladeshi nationals.
When contacted from the Bangladesh embassy, they initially confirmed that 240 of the detainees were from Bangladesh. The actual number could be ascertained after interrogating the remaining ones.
Ambassador Shamim said the Bangladeshi nationals were preparing to reach European territory with the help of human traffickers. After confirming their identities, they would be deported home through the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The embassy authorities were maintaining contact with the IOM and local police in this regard, added the ambassador.