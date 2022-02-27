Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania safely from Ukraine

Over 400 Bangladeshis have so far safely crossed the Ukrainian border and reached its neighbouring countries, including Poland, according to the government, reports UNB.

The government of Bangladesh is arranging their repatriation and is in touch with relevant organisations for their return home.

Meanwhile, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam chaired a meeting on Sunday held among the relevant ministries and Bangladesh envoys in Austria, Poland and Romania to discuss the ways for safe return of Bangladeshis from Ukraine and subsequent return to Bangladesh.