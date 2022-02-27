Over 400 Bangladeshis enter Poland, Hungary, Romania safely from Ukraine

Till today, around 400 Bangladeshis have safely crossed the Ukrainian border and reached Poland, said the foreign affairs on Sunday night.
Among them, 46 Bangladeshis are in temporary shelter arranged by the Bangladesh embassy in Warsaw.
The rest of them are on their own arrangements as per their choice though they were offered shelter by the embassy.
The embassy is working to rescue and relocate 28 Bangladesh nationals as of now through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ukraine.
The embassy is also working to evacuate Bangladeshis who are in jail or detained in Ukraine through International Organization for Migration (IOM), Ukraine.
Meanwhile, around 15 Bangladeshi students have arrived in Hungary who are now being looked after by the Bangladesh embassy in Vienna.
The number is likely to go up in the next few days, said the MoFA. They are also willing to return to Bangladesh now.
Three Bangladeshis have so far entered Romania who are now being looked after by the Bangladesh embassy in Bucharest.
Seven more Bangladeshis are expected to enter Romania soon. They are also willing to return to Bangladesh immediately, said the MoFA.