Over 40m vaccines expected from China next month

Over 40 million doses of Covid vaccine are likely to reach Bangladesh in October. Among those, 20 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine were bought from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products and another 20 million or more Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines were bought under COVAX facility. These are likely to reach the country soon.

Additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Meerjady Sabrina Flora, told Prothom Alo that the process is underway to bring in Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines under the COVAX facility. The consignment of vaccines is expected to start reaching from October. Procedural work is at the final stages.