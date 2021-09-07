Over 500 schools under water

Jamalpur primary education officer Abdur Razzaq told Prothom Alo there were many schools in the district still submerged by flood water. Preparing the damage assessment was underway, he said.
Although the flood situation in Gaibandha district improved, 60 primary schools and two high schools in four upazilas still bore the impact of flood as most of the school furniture was damaged by water. Gaibandha primary education officer Hossen Ali affirmed that flood water receded from most of the affected institutions.
Flood water submerged 15 villages as well as 49 primary and six high schools in Zajira and Naria upazilas. Reopening of the flood-affected schools by 12 September following the government’s instruction seems uncertain.
Shariatpur primary education officer Abul Kalam Azad said, schools in the two upazilas were partially or totally submerged by flood water. The schools will remain closed until the flood water recedes.
The swelling Jamuna River submerged 28 primary and two high schools in Shariakandi and Sonatala upazilas under Bogura district. Shariakandi primary education officer Golam Kabir said at least 26 primary schools were affected by flood while the mighty Jamuna swallowed Manikdair primary school and Bhangurgachha primary school at a remote shoal.
Flood water submerged Rajbari 21 primary schools: four at Sadar upazila, three in Pangsha, nine in Goalanda and five in Kalukhali. Officials at district primary education office said that resuming class at the schools will face uncertainty.
The swelling Padma River flooded 26 primary schools at Sadar, Charbhadrasan and Sadarpur upazila under Faridpur district. Of the affected schools, 15 were in Charbhadrasan.
Faridpur primary education officer Towhidul Islam, however, expressed his hope that educational activities at the schools can be resumed by 12 September.
Several schools around the lowlands or charlands in Sirajganj district remained under water as the Jamuna flooded them. According to Sirajganj primary and intermediate education offices, stagnant flood water still inundated 45 primary and 20 high schools in the district.
At least 43 schools in Kurigram district were flooded this year. Of the schools, five were swallowed by river.
Floods this year damaged 13 primary schools in Nilphamari, seven at Tepakhribari, two at Khalishachapani and four at Jhunagachhchapani unions under Dimla upazila. The Prothom Alo correspondent saw the damaged schools in a recent visit. But Kurigram primary education office had records of only five flood-affected schools.
The Teesta River eroded two primary schools at Paticapara union under Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat.