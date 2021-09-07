Over 500 schools under water

More than 500 schools in 10 districts were submerged by floods this year. Flood water receded from many of the institutions but left those unusable. Moreover, some of the schools were damaged by river erosion.

This is how the situation stands, while the government has announced reopening of the educational institutions after a Covid-induced long break.

The furniture of at least 190 flood-affected schools in six upazilas of Jamalpur is damaged. Many schools across the Jamuna char lands in the districts are still under water.

A recent visit found the primary schools at Debraipach, Purba Bamna and Delirpar under Islampur upazila inundated by flood water, and all the school furniture washed away.