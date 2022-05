Over 7.3 million (73 lakh) SIM subscribers of different mobile operators have left Dhaka for their respective village homes in the last four days to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones, reports UNB.

A total of 43,09,216 SIM subscribers have left the capital in the last two days, posts, telecommunications and information technology minister Mustafa Jabbar shared the information through a Facebook post on Sunday.