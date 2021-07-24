Bangladesh

Over 9 million cattle sacrificed in Eid-ul-Azha

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A total of 90, 93,242 cattle have been sacrificed in the holy Eid-ul-Azha, this year--one of the major religious festivals of the Muslims, reports BSS.

Of the total, 40, 53,679 cows and buffaloes, 50, 38,848 goats and sheep and other 715 cattle have been sacrificed, a ministry press release said on Saturday.

In Dhaka, about 2,239,000 animals, including 9, 73,833 cows and buffalos and 12, 65,056 goats and sheep were sacrificed. In Chattogram, a total of 18, 99,518 cattle including 10, 71,231 cows and buffaloes and 8, 28,086 goats and sheep were sacrificed.

In Rajshahi, a total of 18, 33,145 cattle including 6, 16,733 cows and buffaloes and 12, 16,283 goats and sheep were sacrificed. In Khulna, a total of 8, 57,601 cattle including 2, 39,147 cows and buffaloes and 6, 18,443 goats and sheep were slaughtered on the occasion of the holy Eid.

In Barishal division, a total of 4, 61,979 cattle including 2, 66,621 cows and buffaloes and 1, 95,358 goats and sheep were sacrificed. In Sylhet division, a total of 4, 08,941 cattle including 2, 09,569 cows and buffaloes and 1, 99,364 goats and sheep were slaughtered for Qurbani.

In Rangpur division, a total of 10, 44,859 cattle including 4, 96,220 cows and buffaloes and 5, 48,639 goats and sheep were slaughtered. In Mymensingh, a total of 3, 47,947 cattle including 1, 80,325 cows and buffaloes and 1, 67,619 goats and sheep were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.

Livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim thanked all the livestock officials concerned for the overall management of Qurbani, including farmers and traders for their sincere performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

