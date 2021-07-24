Over 9 million cattle sacrificed in Eid-ul-Azha

In Dhaka, about 2,239,000 animals, including 9, 73,833 cows and buffalos and 12, 65,056 goats and sheep were sacrificed. In Chattogram, a total of 18, 99,518 cattle including 10, 71,231 cows and buffaloes and 8, 28,086 goats and sheep were sacrificed.
In Rajshahi, a total of 18, 33,145 cattle including 6, 16,733 cows and buffaloes and 12, 16,283 goats and sheep were sacrificed. In Khulna, a total of 8, 57,601 cattle including 2, 39,147 cows and buffaloes and 6, 18,443 goats and sheep were slaughtered on the occasion of the holy Eid.
In Barishal division, a total of 4, 61,979 cattle including 2, 66,621 cows and buffaloes and 1, 95,358 goats and sheep were sacrificed. In Sylhet division, a total of 4, 08,941 cattle including 2, 09,569 cows and buffaloes and 1, 99,364 goats and sheep were slaughtered for Qurbani.
In Rangpur division, a total of 10, 44,859 cattle including 4, 96,220 cows and buffaloes and 5, 48,639 goats and sheep were slaughtered. In Mymensingh, a total of 3, 47,947 cattle including 1, 80,325 cows and buffaloes and 1, 67,619 goats and sheep were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.
Livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim thanked all the livestock officials concerned for the overall management of Qurbani, including farmers and traders for their sincere performance amid the coronavirus pandemic.