Over 95,000 Bangladeshi migrants return in 4 months

“The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry has taken various programmes including creation of a fund of Tk 7 billion for the welfare of the jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers”, said expatriates welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmad.

The affected expatriate Bangladeshi workers will get investment credit with 4 per cent interest from this fund, said the minister.

In addition to this, Ahmad said the government has earmarked nearly Tk 100 million ‘emergency food and other assistance’ for vulnerable expatriate Bangladeshi workers.

Even the government will give certificate and recognition to the skilled jobless Bangladeshi foreign workers who have been affected due to the world-wide pandemic and the poor Bangladeshi workers and their family members will be brought under the social safety net programme, the minister added.