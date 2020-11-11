Over half of district hospitals lack necessary equipment: TIB

A survey conducted by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has found that at least 51.4 per cent of district hospitals don't have necessary medical equipment, while 36.2 per cent even lack essential safety equipment, reports UNB.

According to the government, the country has 550 Intensive Care Units, and 480 ventilators for COVID-19 patients, but most of them are capital Dhaka-centric, the survey report said.

A lack of good governance caused widespread irregularities in COVID-19 testing, medical management, relief activities, procurement, and supply, according to the TIB study.

The report was prepared analysing pandemic's data between 15 June and 15 October, the study titled "Governance Challenges in Tackling Coronavirus (Part 2)" that was presented in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.