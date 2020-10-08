Overworked, unpaid and abused, Bangladeshi women return from Middle East

Another woman migrant worker, Hashi, 28, returned to Bangladesh from the KSA empty-handed on the night of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the important religious festivals for the Muslim community, on 31 July this year.

She did not want to return in the midst of the pandemic. “Although I requested my employer to let me work, they sent me back home forcefully,” she said in an interview.

Hashi had worked for two years and three months in KSA for a monthly wage of SAR 800 (USD 200). “In the last month (July 2020) I was not paid my due wage of USD 200 by my employer,” she claimed.

She sought the assistance of Bangladesh government to help her get her last month’s unpaid wage.

“I had worked for many additional hours but was never given any additional money. Every day I had to work for 20 to 22 hours. There was not even enough time for me to sleep,” said Hashi, who hails from Barisal, the Southern district in Bangladesh.

Migrant worker Parul Akhter, 32, returned from Lebanon in August after losing her job. Her wages for the last eight months remain with the employer.

In an interview, she said that currently there is scarcity of jobs in Lebanon due to many other reasons including the spread of Corona virus.

She had suffered a lot, she said. Not only did she have to work for her employer, she also had to work in the homes of their relatives. “Finally after all that, I was not paid by them,” she said.

Parul, from Narsingdi district, migrated to Lebanon eight years ago paying BDT 45,000 (UD$530). Her monthly wage, when it was paid, was US$ 150.

“Over the last two years, I have not been paid regular wages. Since January of this year the employer asked me to work at his relative’s home. I got no wage during these eight months. Sometimes there was no food to eat,” she said.

Parul worked under a single Kafeel as she was not allowed to change her sponsor. She claims that her total unpaid wages would come to US$ 4,000.

“Whenever I asked for wages, I would be tortured physically,” she said, adding that her repatriation was facilitated by Bangladesh embassy in Beirut.

When asked for official comment about the situation of women migrant workers, Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry’s secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen said that the government has taken some steps to help all migrants, including women workers, who were coming back home during the pandemic.

He said that the government has already allocated BDT 700 crore (USD 82.35 million) for supporting the returnee migrant workers. “The rehabilitation loans launched by the government, would be equally applicable for male and female returnee migrants.”

Asked about wage theft, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, the top official of the ministry, said that they would soon start communicating with the employers through Bangladesh missions at destinations to discuss and realize the unpaid wages of the migrants.

Wage theft — non-payment for overtime, denying workers their last pay check after he or she leaves a job, not paying for all of the hours worked, not paying minimum wages — is a trend that often goes unreported.

Since 1991, one million women migrants, 98 per cent of them domestic workers, have left Bangladesh for overseas destinations, according to Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

The remaining 2 per cent women migrants were mostly employed in the apparel factories abroad, BMET officials said. Bangladeshi garment workers have also been affected by COVID-19 as many of them returned home jobless amid pandemic.