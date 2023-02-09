Sagar-Runi murder: Home boss orders Rab to submit probe report quickly  

Home minister Asaduzaman Khan has ordered the rapid action battalion (Rab) to submit report over the investigation into the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi without further delay.

He said this while replying to a question from journalists over the headway in the case at his office in the ministry on Thursday, reports UNB.

Earlier, the journalists submitted a memorandum to the minister demanding speedy trial in the journalist couple murder case.

Asaduzaman said, “The Dhaka reporters unity (DRU) submitted a memorandum to me demanding for Sagar-Runi. We can’t ensure trial but can submit the investigation report, we have been trying as many years have elapsed.”