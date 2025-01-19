Chief Adviser leaves Dhaka for Davos Tuesday to attend WEF

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka for Davos, Switzerland Tuesday on a 4-day official visit to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins on 21 January.

“The chief adviser will leave Bangladesh at 1:00 am on Tuesday (21 Jan) and he will return home on 25 January,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy Sunday evening.