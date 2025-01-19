Chief Adviser leaves Dhaka for Davos Tuesday to attend WEF
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka for Davos, Switzerland Tuesday on a 4-day official visit to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins on 21 January.
“The chief adviser will leave Bangladesh at 1:00 am on Tuesday (21 Jan) and he will return home on 25 January,” Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy Sunday evening.
During his visit, the chief adviser is expected to hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finland president Alexander Stubb, King Philippe of Belgium and Thailand prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Azad said.
The chief adviser will also hold meetings with Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Sir Nick Clegg, president of Global Affairs at Meta, Dr Agnès Callamard, secretary general at Amnesty International and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Besides, the CA’s deputy press secretary said, a separate dialogue on Bangladesh will be held at the World Economic Forum where global business leaders and CEOs of various international organisations will join.
Describing the dialogue as a rare opportunity for Bangladesh, he said the dialogue is crucial for Bangladesh as it gets the chance to hold dialogue, for the first time, at such a mega event like the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Azad said the interim government hopes that the dialogue would help Bangladesh attract global investment.