'Illegal protest' under AL flag to face legal action: Press Secy

The fall of the authoritarian Awami League government took place on 5 August following the July mass uprising. The party president and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India. Many of the party’s leaders and activists are abroad, while those remaining in the country have gone into hiding. In this situation, the party announced its programme on Facebook.

Shafiqul Alam wrote: “Since assuming office in August, the interim government has not shut down or banned any lawful protests. We believe in the freedom of assembly and organizational activities. A media report this morning stated that over the past five and a half months, at least 136 protests have taken place in Dhaka alone. Some of these protests caused significant traffic jams. Yet, the government has never imposed any restrictions on protests or gatherings.”

Raising the question of whether the fascist Awami League should be allowed to protest, Shafiqul Alam wrote: “Video footage from July and August clearly shows that Awami League activists participated in the killing of peaceful protesters. In their orchestrated killings, several hundred young students, including minors, were martyred. The government led by Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League is responsible for the genocide, murder, and rampage during the July mass uprising.”