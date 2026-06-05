BGB foils attempt to push-in 60 people across 3 border points; individuals on no man’s land

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has allegedly attempted to push a total of 60 people, including women, and children, into Bangladesh through border points in Lalmonirhat, Panchagarh and Naogaon.

However, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the attempts were thwarted and the individuals were prevented from entering the country.

As a result, the affected persons are currently stranded along the zero line and on no man’s land between the two countries.

Meanwhile, 28 people who were allegedly pushed towards Bangladesh through the Bangabari border in Chapainawabganj’s Gomastapur upazila remain in no man’s land after the BSF declined to take them back.

A battalion commander-level flag meeting between the BGB and BSF was held on Thursday afternoon, but no resolution had been reached as of Friday afternoon.

Earlier, in a press release issued on Thursday, the BGB said it had foiled 10 separate attempts within the previous 24 hours by the BSF to push people into Bangladesh through various border areas.

According to the border force, at least 90 people were involved in those alleged push-in attempts.