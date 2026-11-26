UN Women and UNHCR deepen collaboration for a more inclusive Rohingya refugee response
UN Women and UNHCR today, Thursday, renewed their partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh more gender-responsive and inclusive by advancing women’s rights, protection, and leadership in the humanitarian response and in decisions that affect their lives.
Signed by Gitanjali Singh, Representative of UN Women, and Ivo Freijsen, Representative of UNHCR, the agreement establishes a framework for cooperation through 2028.
“Rohingya women and girls have shown remarkable resilience in the face of displacement, uncertainty and hardship. Yet they continue to face significant barriers to participation, leadership and opportunities,” said Gitanjali Singh. “Women’s leadership is lifesaving. Upholding the rights and dignity of women and girls, including survivors of sexual violence, means ensuring their voice, choice and safety. We must match our commitments with concrete action and sustained investment to make this a reality for every Rohingya woman and girl.”
“Among the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, more than half are women and girls, and thousands of women already play a vital role in supporting their families and communities,” said Ivo Freijsen. “Refugee women are not only beneficiaries of assistance, but advocates and agents of change. Together with UN Women, we are committed to creating more space for Rohingya women to lead and influence decisions in their communities.”
The collaboration will focus on further integrating gender equality and protection into humanitarian planning and services; increasing women's representation and participation in camp governance and decision-making; enhancing support for Rohingya women-led groups; and expanding opportunities for education, skills development, livelihoods and leadership.
As part of the agreement, UNHCR and UN Women will work with humanitarian actors, government counterparts, refugee volunteers and community leaders to strengthen their capacities on refugee protection and gender equality, challenge harmful gender norms and promote positive masculinities, and jointly advocate for policies and programmes that respond to the needs of women, girls, men and boys.
The signing comes during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, a global call for collective action to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls. It also reflects the United Nations' continued commitment to the rights and protection of Rohingya communities.
Following the recent ICJ ruling on The Gambia vs Myanmar, UNHCR and UNWOMEN echo the statement issued by the UN Secretary-General and will continue to stand alongside Rohingya refugees working to uphold their rights, ensure their protection and support efforts towards lasting solutions.
The MoU builds on the long-standing partnership between the two agencies. It supports the Global Compact on Refugees and the Inter-Agency Standing Committee's Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Agenda.