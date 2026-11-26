“Rohingya women and girls have shown remarkable resilience in the face of displacement, uncertainty and hardship. Yet they continue to face significant barriers to participation, leadership and opportunities,” said Gitanjali Singh. “Women’s leadership is lifesaving. Upholding the rights and dignity of women and girls, including survivors of sexual violence, means ensuring their voice, choice and safety. We must match our commitments with concrete action and sustained investment to make this a reality for every Rohingya woman and girl.”

“Among the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, more than half are women and girls, and thousands of women already play a vital role in supporting their families and communities,” said Ivo Freijsen. “Refugee women are not only beneficiaries of assistance, but advocates and agents of change. Together with UN Women, we are committed to creating more space for Rohingya women to lead and influence decisions in their communities.”