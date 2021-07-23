Oxygen supply still adequate: DGHS DG

The daily oxygen demand in the country has increased to 200 tonnes now from 70 to 90 tonnes in normal times, the DG added.
He also said that the health minister has directed the authorities to consider lowering the minimum age limit for Covid-19 vaccination to 18 years.
About a mass vaccination drive at the village level, the DG said the government is mulling if the Covid jabs can be administered like as other vaccination programmes and they are working making the process easier.
Urging all to take the vaccine, the DGHS DG said he talked with some Covid patients in Mugda hospital who did not take the vaccine.
He said taking vaccine reduces risks even if one gets infected with the virus.
Replying to a question, Khurshid Alam said, “We cannot understand if we can control the situation. We must observe the situation but the government’s supervision process is working well. We need to reassure people.”
He said the impact of the two-week restrictions was not that much but the number of cases has decreased in bordering districts.
The impact of the restrictions would be felt somedays later, he added.