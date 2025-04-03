Zilla parishad yet to reclaim land grabbed by DSCC
While serving as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in May 2023 Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh allegedly grabbed 20 decimals of land belonging to Dhaka zilla parishad in the Katabon area.
Subsequently, construction work began on a multi-storey building at the site. However, even after the mass uprising of July 2024, DSCC has not responded to three letters sent requesting the removal of the structure.
According to zilla parishad documents, the parishad first wrote to the DSCC chief executive officer on 29 January, requesting the removal of the basement and other structures from the land. A second letter was sent on 12 February, followed by a third on 23 February. Despite these efforts and personal follow-ups, the parishad has yet to receive a positive response from DSCC.
At the time of the land being grabbed in May 2023, Mehedi Hasan was the chief executive officer of the zilla parishad. He is now serving as the chief executive officer of Manikganj zilla parishad.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “We were preparing to issue a tender for constructing a convention centre at the Katabon site after obtaining all necessary approval from the ministry. However, on 8 May, people from the City Corporation suddenly arrived, drove our workers away, and took over the land.”
Mehedi Hasan further stated, “I went to the police station to file a complaint, but they refused to register a case. Later, I took the matter to court. I also wrote to the local government ministry requesting action, but no steps were taken.”
Documents from the zilla parishad show that DSCC appointed Shelltech Consultants Private Limited as a consulting firm to construct a multi-storey building on the occupied land. While the basement construction was completed, no further progress was made.
When asked about the situation, DSCC Administrator Shahjahan Mia told Prothom Alo, “I have only been in charge for a month and a half. If you want details, you should contact the chief land officer.”
When reached for comment, chief property officer Kaisar Mohammad Farabi stated that he was unaware of the details and suggested contacting DSCC surveyor Mizanur Rahman.
Mizanur Rahman confirmed to Prothom Alo that the land belongs to Dhaka zilla oarishad. He said, “The mayor Taposh had intended to build a convention hall there for the development of the area. The basement work was completed, but construction was halted on 5 August after the zilla parishad demanded a stop to the work.”
Earlier, in February 2016, Mayor of Dhaka South at the time, Sayeed Khokon, demolished a zilla parishad market in the Nandipara area of Khilgaon, Dhaka. The market housed 72 shops.
Recently, the chief executive officer of the zilla parishad sent a letter to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), demanding compensation for the revenue loss caused by the demolition. However, the he is yet to receive a response.
When asked about the matter, the district administrator of DSCC told Prothom Alo that he was unaware of the issue.
Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the zilla parishad Mohammad Moazzem Hossain stated that multiple letters have been sent to DSCC requesting the removal of illegal structures on 20 decimals of land in the Katabon area, but no response has been received.
In a separate case, Tarequzzaman alias Rajib, a former joint general secretary of Dhaka City Jubo League and former councillor of Ward 33 in Mohammadpur, took control of a five-storey convention centre in Mohammadpur owned by the zilla parishad after becoming a councilor in 2015. Despite the shifting political landscape, the building remains under the possession of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
Regarding this, Moazzem Hossain said, “I have written multiple times requesting the release of this building from illegal occupation so our contractors can work. We have not received any response.”
When approached for comment, DNCC’s new administrator, Mohammad Ejaz, who was appointed in February this year, told Prothom Alo, “I have spoken to the District Council. We will hand over the building to them immediately after Eid.”
Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), told Prothom Alo, “One government agency cannot occupy the space of another government agency. It is illegal. During authoritarian rule, such things were possible, but they should not happen in a democratic system.”