Zilla parishad yet to reclaim land grabbed by DSCC

While serving as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in May 2023 Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh allegedly grabbed 20 decimals of land belonging to Dhaka zilla parishad in the Katabon area.

Subsequently, construction work began on a multi-storey building at the site. However, even after the mass uprising of July 2024, DSCC has not responded to three letters sent requesting the removal of the structure.

According to zilla parishad documents, the parishad first wrote to the DSCC chief executive officer on 29 January, requesting the removal of the basement and other structures from the land. A second letter was sent on 12 February, followed by a third on 23 February. Despite these efforts and personal follow-ups, the parishad has yet to receive a positive response from DSCC.