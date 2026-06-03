Case filed following recovery of Bangladesh Bank official’s decomposed body

Mugda police said that preliminary investigations indicate Tanvir Hossain had been living alone for a long time. He divorced his wife in 2012 and did not remarry afterward. He had no children. Investigators believe that prolonged isolation had led him to suffer from depression.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sub-Inspector (SI) Borhan Uddin Bhuiyan of Mugda Police Station said that the landlord had last seen Tanvir at the apartment on Eid day (28 May). No one had heard from him afterward. When a foul odor began emanating from the apartment yesterday, residents informed the police.

Tanvir Hossain’s brother, Tanim Hossain Shawon, told Prothom Alo that so far there has been no evidence suggesting any cause of death other than what is currently known. He said greater certainty would be possible once the autopsy report is received. He also noted that the family’s last contact with Tanvir had been on 27 May, the day before Eid.