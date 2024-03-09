Ballots in police custody as chaos breaks out, vote count pending

Vote counting of the election to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) remained pending until Friday evening following ballot casting for two days as police took custody of the sealed ballot boxes after chaos broke out over the counting.

Voting for the election to SCBA, the association of lawyers at the top court, was held on 6-7 March to elect the new executive committee for the 2024-25 period. A total of 5,319 out of 7,883 voters cast ballots, and this year, 33 candidates contest the polls on 14 posts including president, two vice presidents, secretary and treasurer.

However, scuffles and brawls broke out at the SCBA auditorium over whether the vote counting should be held at night following the disagreements among several candidates, leaving several lawyers injured.