Rickshaw puller rewarded for calling 999 to save women in Chattogram

Mentionable, a 23-year-old housewife was returning to her Sholoshahar’s residence by a rickshaw after attending a wedding ceremony in the GEC area around 1:00 am on 18 July.
A group of three youths interrupted the rickshaw in front of one ‘Sadia’s Kitchen’ and took her to a makeshift tea stall where six miscreants raped her.
Though the rickshaw puller was asked to leave the spot and not to share it with anyone, he informed another rickshaw puller after going a few yards.
The second rickshaw puller phoned the national hotline 999 seeking help in this connection.
Responding to the call, a team of law enforcement agencies from nearby Khulshi police station rushed to the spot and rescued the victim. Moreover, police arrested three of the culprits from the spot.