Rickshaw puller rewarded for calling 999 to save women in Chattogram

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Wednesday rewarded a rickshaw puller, who phoned the national hotline 999 to save a housewife from rapists on 18 July, for his courage and awareness in the port city.

Krishna Pada Roy, newly appointed commissioner of the CMP, was awarded the prize for the outstanding job of the rickshaw puller identified as Md Abdul Hannan, 32.

CMP additional deputy commissioner Md Ameer Jafar and deputy commissioner (North) Mokhlesur Rahman and among others were present during the prize ceremony.