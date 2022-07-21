Bangladesh

Rickshaw puller rewarded for calling 999 to save women in Chattogram

UNB
Chattogram
default-image

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Wednesday rewarded a rickshaw puller, who phoned the national hotline 999 to save a housewife from rapists on 18 July, for his courage and awareness in the port city.

Krishna Pada Roy, newly appointed commissioner of the CMP, was awarded the prize for the outstanding job of the rickshaw puller identified as Md Abdul Hannan, 32.

CMP additional deputy commissioner Md Ameer Jafar and deputy commissioner (North) Mokhlesur Rahman and among others were present during the prize ceremony.

Mentionable, a 23-year-old housewife was returning to her Sholoshahar’s residence by a rickshaw after attending a wedding ceremony in the GEC area around 1:00 am on 18 July.

A group of three youths interrupted the rickshaw in front of one ‘Sadia’s Kitchen’ and took her to a makeshift tea stall where six miscreants raped her.

Though the rickshaw puller was asked to leave the spot and not to share it with anyone, he informed another rickshaw puller after going a few yards.

The second rickshaw puller phoned the national hotline 999 seeking help in this connection.

Responding to the call, a team of law enforcement agencies from nearby Khulshi police station rushed to the spot and rescued the victim. Moreover, police arrested three of the culprits from the spot.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment