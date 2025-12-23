Prothom Alo, The Daily star attacked: 9 more arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch (DB) has arrested a further nine individuals in connection with the attack and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. With these arrests, the total number of detainees has risen to 28.

The deputy commissioner (DC) of the Media and Public Relations Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Talebur Rahman, confirmed the arrests at around 11:15 am today, Tuesday. He said that further details would be provided later.

Police have stated that, as of Monday, 31 individuals have been identified as being involved in the attack, vandalism, looting and arson at the offices of the country’s leading newspaper offices, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

Of these, police reported that 19 were arrested by yesterday, Monday. Today, Tuesday, the arrest of a further nine individuals has been announced.