17 arrested in attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star offices: DMP
A total of 17 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.
This information was provided by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) during a briefing on Monday at 12:15 pm.
According to the briefing, 13 people were arrested by local police, three by the Counter Terrorism Unit, and one by the Detective Branch (DB) in connection with the attacks.
On Thursday night, attackers vandalised and looted the offices of Prothom Alo in Karwan Bazar and The Daily Star on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, eventually setting both offices on fire.
On the same night, the country’s historic cultural institution, Chhayanaut–Sanskriti Bhaban, in Dhanmondi, was attacked. The following night, the central office of the cultural organisation Udichi Shilpi Gosthi on Topkhana Road, Dhaka was torched.
Amit Ranjan De, a member of Udichi’s general secretariat, alleged that the fire was deliberately set.