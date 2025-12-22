17 arrested in attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star offices: DMP

A total of 17 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

This information was provided by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) during a briefing on Monday at 12:15 pm.

According to the briefing, 13 people were arrested by local police, three by the Counter Terrorism Unit, and one by the Detective Branch (DB) in connection with the attacks.