Prothom Alo, Daily Star must definitely be shut down: RUCSU VP

At the protest rally, Mostakur Rahman said, “We declare from today’s programme that these so-called 'civil' newspapers, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, must be shut down. We believe that if any journalists from Prothom Alo or The Daily Star are attending this programme, they should leave immediately.”

On Thursday night, when Shibir leader Mostakur was issuing threats from Rajshahi to shut down the two newspapers, an attack took place at the Prothom Alo office in Dhaka a short time earlier. The attackers entered the office, carried out an assault and looting, and set it on fire. At one point, a group of the assailants attacked The Daily Star office on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in Dhaka and set that building on fire as well. Many employees of The Daily Star were trapped inside. After several hours of effort, law enforcement and fire service personnel were able to rescue them.