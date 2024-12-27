No respite from dynastic politics if parties don’t choose leaders democratically: Salimullah Khan

Today was the first day of the two-day dialogue on unity, reforms and elections. The dialogue has been organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies (FBS).

Addressing the dialogue, Salimullah Khan said, “There has been scratches if not breaches in unity. Probably no consensus has been reached about reforms. There are not even any programmes where everyone would reach a consensus on reform issues. That is why we speak of the necessity of a bare minimum level of reforms, devoid of which we cannot hold elections.”

“We all know the basic principle of democracy is that the representatives elected by the people will establish the people’s governance. We need to reach a consensus on two issues here. The reform initiatives are like a two-storey building, with two rooms - state and national society - on the top floor. Whatever changes we are talking about now, a constituent assembly will be elected. Either they will adopt the constitution or change the old constitution. That will be subject to our consensus,” he added.

He also said the public opinion that has developed to create this society ... All kinds of institutions including schools and colleges, national religious organisations, trade unions, business associations - can be called the second chamber.