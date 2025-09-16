Interim govt repeats past practice: Promotions without posts in administration

There are currently about 1,000 regular posts of deputy secretary in public administration, but 1,596 officials hold this position. Despite the surplus, 268 more officials were promoted to deputy secretary last month.

After promotion, most officials cannot be assigned to higher posts, as vacancies are scarce. As a result, they remain in their previous roles, doing the same work as before, though with increased salary and allowances. After serving three years as a deputy secretary, they also become eligible for interest-free car loans.

In a notification issued on 1 September, the Ministry of Public Administration confirmed that 52 of the newly promoted deputy secretaries were posted in situ—continuing in their previous roles. Overall, for most of the 268 officials promoted on 28 August, there has been no change in duties.

During the Awami League government, ousted in the July mass uprising, such promotions without posts were common. Many believe these moves were intended to appease bureaucrats and secure loyalty in the lead-up to one-sided, rigged elections.

To that end, the government had introduced interest-free loans for cars and housing, alongside frequent promotions. The interim government appears to be following a similar path. While bureaucrats continue to push for promotions, the government is also accommodating these demands.