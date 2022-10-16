Interview

Salauddin M Aminuzzaman is a public administration expert and honorary professor of Public Administration Department of Dhaka University. He is also working as advisor at South Asia Policy and Administration Institute (SIPG) of North South University. He speaks to Prothom Alo about Bangladesh's administration, its strength, weaknesses, politicisation and more

Political parties deem bureaucrats 'their men'

When did the politicisation of Bangladesh administration start? Has the politicisation increased or decreased during the political government or the military rule?

Bureaucracy, politicisation is not acceptable in a democratic society. Different governments have appointed wise bureaucrats as their advisers, ministers due to their technical skills, competence and experience. In this regard, it is not very logical to compare the political regime with the military rule. Military rulers depended on the bureaucrats to hold on to power. At the time, highly skilled and experienced bureaucrats and experts were recruited in the important posts of the administration.

Later a small part of administration in some cases gradually becomes close to the political leadership to realise benefits. Later a small part of bureaucrats tilted towards the ruling party or the opposition for benefits. The parties have accepted and used them as 'our people'. They are still using them.

Bangladesh administration is accustomed to politicisation and nepotism. Do skill and competence have any value in this situation?

A skilled and professional bureaucrat cannot ethically and legally step into process of politicisation. He is a public servant, not an activist of a party. However, it has to be accepted that they have to work being loyal to an elected government in a democratic society. They can express different opinions in case of only deviation of law. There is no doubt that the process of 'politicisation and nepotism' in no way can increase the competence or image of the government. 'Partisan identity' has currently become the main reason behind the 'image crisis' in bureaucracy.

An allegation has been raised that there is no guarantee that officials will be promoted on the basis of skill and competency rather than having 'partisan 'sympathy' or 'loyalty.'

As a result, the overall skill and competence of the administration is being questioned.

What is the main problem of our administration, lack of capacity or honesty?

This would not be proper to think that there is a lack of capacity in administration. As those, who are involved in Bangladesh administration activities, all join after receiving primary training. In some cases, they receive training after joining their work place. And this training is the precondition of their promotion. This cannot be denied that questions have recently been raised over the lacking of honesty. The government has a strategy of integrity and strict discipline rules. But still the question of honesty is being raised. In fact, legal steps and internal and departmental observation are being weakened gradually, which is attributing to the image crisis of the administration.

