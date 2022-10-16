Political parties deem bureaucrats 'their men'

What is the main problem of our administration, lack of capacity or honesty?
This would not be proper to think that there is a lack of capacity in administration. As those, who are involved in Bangladesh administration activities, all join after receiving primary training. In some cases, they receive training after joining their work place. And this training is the precondition of their promotion. This cannot be denied that questions have recently been raised over the lacking of honesty. The government has a strategy of integrity and strict discipline rules. But still the question of honesty is being raised. In fact, legal steps and internal and departmental observation are being weakened gradually, which is attributing to the image crisis of the administration.
