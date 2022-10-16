Political parties deem bureaucrats 'their men'

Bangladesh administration is accustomed to politicisation and nepotism. Do skill and competence have any value in this situation?

A skilled and professional bureaucrat cannot ethically and legally step into process of politicisation. He is a public servant, not an activist of a party. However, it has to be accepted that they have to work being loyal to an elected government in a democratic society. They can express different opinions in case of only deviation of law. There is no doubt that the process of 'politicisation and nepotism' in no way can increase the competence or image of the government. 'Partisan identity' has currently become the main reason behind the 'image crisis' in bureaucracy.

An allegation has been raised that there is no guarantee that officials will be promoted on the basis of skill and competency rather than having 'partisan 'sympathy' or 'loyalty.'

As a result, the overall skill and competence of the administration is being questioned.