DMP issues security guidelines in city during Eid
In an effort to ensure a safe and festive environment for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has implemented various security measures to safeguard homes, institutions, and shopping centres across the city.
To assist in this, auxiliary police forces have been deployed, and they will play a vital role in maintaining law and order, said a DMP press release issued on Wednesday.
In addition to DMP's security arrangements, the police have requested that city dwellers take further measures to enhance the security of their homes, businesses, and shops during Eid.
Security guards assigned to homes, apartments, banks, insurance companies, and other institutions and shopping centres should be tasked with round-the-clock vigilance to prevent unauthorized access. It is essential that necessary measures are taken to ensure the overall security of these locations, said the release.
To ensure continuous security monitoring, institutions are advised not to grant leave to all employees at once. Instead, employees should be granted leave in shifts, allowing some personnel to remain on duty and maintain oversight of the security system.
Before leaving homes or businesses, individuals are encouraged to make sure all doors and windows are properly locked. Using multiple locks for extra security is recommended. If any doors or windows are in poor condition, they should be repaired to enhance security before departure.
Additionally, homes and institutions should install an adequate number of CCTV cameras, ensuring that all cameras are functional. For added protection, auto-lock systems and security alarm systems may be installed on the main doors of homes and businesses.
It is also advised in the release that the surroundings of homes and institutions be adequately lit during the night to improve visibility and deter criminal activity. Valuable items, including money and important documents, should be securely stored in safe places or with trusted relatives. Bank lockers can be used as a secure alternative for valuable items.
The release also stated that before leaving homes, individuals should notify their neighbours or nearby residents who will remain in the area to keep an eye on their property. Regular communication with them is advised to maintain security. Tenants should also inform the property owner in advance if they plan to leave for Eid.
Security personnel are advised to be vigilant and ensure that no unauthorised individuals enter the premises of homes or institutions. It is essential to check and ensure that all electrical switches, water taps, and gas stoves are turned off before leaving.
Garages should be secured to protect vehicles, and any overgrown branches of trees near windows or doors should be trimmed to prevent criminals from using them as a means to access the property.
In case of suspicious individuals or criminal activity near homes or institutions, local police stations and outposts should be immediately informed. If any unpleasant incidents occur or are anticipated during Eid celebrations, the local police should also be notified promptly, the release added.