DMP issues security guidelines in city during Eid

In an effort to ensure a safe and festive environment for the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has implemented various security measures to safeguard homes, institutions, and shopping centres across the city.

To assist in this, auxiliary police forces have been deployed, and they will play a vital role in maintaining law and order, said a DMP press release issued on Wednesday.

In addition to DMP's security arrangements, the police have requested that city dwellers take further measures to enhance the security of their homes, businesses, and shops during Eid.

Security guards assigned to homes, apartments, banks, insurance companies, and other institutions and shopping centres should be tasked with round-the-clock vigilance to prevent unauthorized access. It is essential that necessary measures are taken to ensure the overall security of these locations, said the release.