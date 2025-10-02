3 advisers visit Kumudini Welfare Trust in Tangail
Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S. Murshid and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan today, Thursday visited the Kumudini Welfare Trust at Mirzapore in Tangail.
The advisers participated in the Durga Puja celebration at the residence of Rai Bahadur Ranada Prasad Shaha.
Speaking to journalists, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said hilsa production during the current monsoon was below expectations, mainly due to jatka catching, unrestricted use of mono-filament and China nets and siltation along the hilsa migration routes.
She said the government will impose a 22-day nationwide restriction from 4 to 25 October to protect mother hilsa, adding that strict surveillance will be conducted using drones in coordination with the police, Navy and Air Force.
British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke, German Ambassador Dr. Rudiger Lotz, South Korean Ambassador Park Young Sik, Deputy Head of Mission of the Swiss Embassy Mr. Diepak Elmer, Tangail Deputy Commissioner Sharifa Huq and Police Superintendent Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the function.