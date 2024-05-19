No report on Bangladeshi students sustaining severe injuries in Kyrgyzstan: Foreign minister
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud said there was no report on any Bangladeshi students, who received severe injuries, in Kyrgyzstan yet and the ambassador in Uzbekistan has been instructed to go to the Central Asian country to monitor the situation.
Dhaka also conveyed its concerns to Bishkek over the attack on Bangladeshi students, he added.
Hasan Mahmud said this while addressing an event organised by the Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB) in the capital’s National Press Club on Sunday.
Foreigners came under attack at Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, following a clash between some Egyptian medical students and local residents.
Some Bangladeshi students have been reported to be among the victims, which created panic and uncertainty among at least 800 Bangladeshi medical students living in the capital city.
Multiple students disclosed the situation to Prothom Alo in over-the-phone conversations on Saturday morning.
With no embassy in Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh maintains its diplomatic interests in the central Asian nation through its embassy in Uzbekistan.
Videos provided by Bangladeshi students showed harrowing scenes of attacks. A group of 15-20 foreign students, including Bangladeshis, were hiding in a room, while an individual was being beaten up mercilessly and another was lying on a street. Locals were patrolling in the city in 20-25 cars. They are using social media apps to locate foreign students.
There is no official data on Bangladeshis living in Kyrgyzstan, but the Bangladesh embassy estimates 600-800 students and about 1,000 workers staying in the country.