Foreigners under attack in Kyrgyzstan, Bangladeshi students in fear
Foreigners have come under attack at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, following a clash between some Egyptian medical students and local residents.
Some Bangladeshi students have been reported to be among the victims, which created panic and uncertainty among at least 800 Bangladeshi medical students living in the capital city.
Multiple students disclosed the situation to Prothom Alo in over-the-phone conversations on Saturday morning.
With no embassy in Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh maintains its diplomatic interests in the central Asian nation through its embassy in Uzbekistan. The Bangladesh embassy has been maintaining contact with the foreign ministry in Kyrgyzstan and the Bangladeshi students residing there.
The violence reportedly began on 13 May, when a conflict between some Egyptian students and local residents escalated. Taking a cue from the incident, the locals began attacking foreigners by the night of 16 May.
Some overseas students, including Bangladeshi, Pakistani, and Indian, have come under attacks. The locals have even entered the medical college hostels to beat the overseas students, including female ones.
The authorities have deployed the policemen, but failed to keep the situation under control.
Syed Rakibul Islam, a third-year student at Royal Metropolitan Medical University in Bishkek, said, “The university authorities have barred us from leaving our rooms. The violence erupted so suddenly that many couldn't even return to their rooms.”
He has been hiding since Friday evening, when the attacks began. Local media outlets are claiming the situation has calmed down, but they are still receiving information of attacks on foreigners.
“Given the situation, I want to return home. I have been without food for two days,” he added.
Videos provided by Bangladeshi students showed harrowing scenes of attacks. A group of 15-20 foreign students, including Bangladeshis, were hiding in a room, while an individual was being beaten up mercilessly and another was lying on a street. Locals were patrolling in the city in 20-25 cars. They are using social media apps to locate foreign students.
Monirul Islam, the ambassador of Bangladesh, said the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan informed them that the situation is under control and there are no confirmed injuries or fatalities among Bangladeshis.
“We are monitoring the situation. The Bangladeshi students have been asked not to leave their residences. Still, there is fear of fresh violences,” he said, adding that they are maintaining communication with the students through a dedicated contact number of the embassy.