BNP leader Salahuddin to get travel pass to return home

The home ministry has given its nod for former state minister and BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, who was arrested in India for trespassing, to be granted a travel permission to return to the country.

Sources said the foreign ministry would also allow issuance of a travel pass to Salahuddin Ahmed based of the recommendation of the home ministry. The BNP leader can return to Bangladesh once he receives a travel pass.

The Bangladesh high commission in India sought the opinion of the home ministry on whether a travel pass could be issued to Salahuddin Ahmed.