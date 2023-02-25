Manchester Museum exhibits contributions of the South Asian diaspora, including Bangladesh

The Manchester Museum in United Kingdom, part of the University of Manchester, has collaborated with the British Museum and reopened by becoming the first-ever museum consisting of a permanent South Asia Gallery in the UK. The gallery will exhibit diverse histories and experiences of the South Asian diaspora, including Bangladesh.

The museum will also generate new ideas, events, performances, learning and public programmes. Co-curated with The South Asia Gallery Collective, the museum will celebrate the contribution of the South Asian community in the UK.