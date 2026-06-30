No scope for concern by any other country over Teesta Mega Project: Zahed
Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's firm stance on the Teesta Mega Project, saying Bangladesh, as an independent and sovereign state, will implement the project in accordance with the interests of its people and the country, leaving no scope for concern by any other country.
“The crisis facing the people living along the Teesta River is extremely severe and humanitarian in nature. River erosion during the monsoon and acute water shortages in the dry season have pushed people in the northern region into extreme hardship. The main objectives of the Teesta Mega Project are river training, dredging and water conservation,” he said.
“China has extensive expertise and the necessary funding for this work. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed that the work be started as quickly as possible with utmost importance,” he continued.
Zahed told reporters while replying to a query at the weekly press briefing on the progress of various government activities at the conference room of the PID at secretariat in the capital.
Replying to another query on whether the project poses any geopolitical challenges, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “As a sovereign country, Bangladesh will take steps in the interests of its people and the state. The country has the right to exercise its independence and sovereignty in this regard.”
He said, “We see no reason why any other country should have concerns over this development initiative. India or any other country will engage with Bangladesh as a sovereign state. Even if anyone has any security concerns, Bangladesh will take those into consideration. We will proceed on such sensitive issues without compromising.”
Criticising the previous government, the information adviser said, “During the previous government's tenure, attempts were made to maintain relations with not only one country but several countries by compromising the interests of the people. The present government has completely moved away from that position. We will work with any country while safeguarding mutual and national interests.”
Zahed Ur Rahman also said, “This project or the construction of barrages does not mean Bangladesh is abandoning its demand for a fair share of river waters. We have continued our diplomatic efforts to secure our rightful share of water from the Teesta, the Ganges and 53 other common rivers. However, work on the downstream barrage project for river management and protection must be carried out quickly in our own national interest.”
The information adviser also elaborated on the government's position and policies regarding responsible media conduct in broadcasting and disseminating statements by Sheikh Hasina in line with court directives, the independent role of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in preventing corruption, and progress towards forming a new Information Commission very soon.
Principal Information Officer Syed Abdal Ahmed and Joint Secretary of the ministry Riasat Al Wasif were present at the briefing.