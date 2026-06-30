No scope for concern by any other country over Teesta Mega Project: Zahed

Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's firm stance on the Teesta Mega Project, saying Bangladesh, as an independent and sovereign state, will implement the project in accordance with the interests of its people and the country, leaving no scope for concern by any other country.

“The crisis facing the people living along the Teesta River is extremely severe and humanitarian in nature. River erosion during the monsoon and acute water shortages in the dry season have pushed people in the northern region into extreme hardship. The main objectives of the Teesta Mega Project are river training, dredging and water conservation,” he said.

“China has extensive expertise and the necessary funding for this work. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has instructed that the work be started as quickly as possible with utmost importance,” he continued.