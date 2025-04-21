Chief Adviser off to Doha to join Earthna Summit

Speaking about the Qatar tour of the Chief Adviser, his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam today said Professor Yunus will pass busy days during his tour to Qatar on 22 and 23 April.

“The Chief Adviser will speak at the Earthna Summit 2025… he will have a series of engagements during his visit,” he told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.

The Chief Adviser is paying the four-day official visit at the invitation of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.