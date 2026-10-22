Websites shut down worldwide amid fears of cyberattacks: How prepared is Bangladesh?

Government agencies and commercial organisations in various countries have temporarily shut down their websites amid fears of cyberattacks after two serious security vulnerabilities were identified in the PHP programming language.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that exploiting these flaws could allow attackers to execute unauthorised commands on servers remotely without a password. The situation has raised questions about the security of government and private websites as well as online services in Bangladesh.

PHP is a widely used server-side programming language that handles various operations on the back end of websites.

These include processing user-submitted information, retrieving data from databases, verifying logins, managing online forms and displaying dynamic content on web pages. PHP is also used in popular content management systems such as WordPress.

According to cybersecurity firms, PHP is used by a vast number of websites worldwide, including news outlets, e-commerce platforms, government agencies and various online services.