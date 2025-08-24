Dhaka–Islamabad FM level meeting eyes six new agreements

From speaking to several current and former Bangladeshi diplomats, and reviewing official documents no precedent could be found for a bilateral foreign minister-level meeting between the two nations in the past.

Diplomatic sources said today’s bilateral meeting is expected to cover various issues of relations and cooperation.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a breakfast meeting with Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin.

At around 10:15 am, he sat down for talks with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at Hotel Sonargaon.